Probe after Rossi scan spread on social media

ANCONA, Italy: The publication of a scan of motorcycling ace Valentino Rossi’s broken leg on social media has sparked an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office in Ancona, according to reports on Thursday.
The 38-year-old Italian legend underwent surgery in Ancona, in eastern Italy, earlier this month after a crash in training, discharging himself from hospital the following day.According to the newspaper ‘Il Resto del Carlino’ a hospital employee was responsible for copying the scan which was later widely defused outside the hospital via the social network.The Italian nine-time world champion is fighting to be fit for the final races of the season which finishes on November 12 in Valencia. —
