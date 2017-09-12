Tue September 12, 2017
National

September 12, 2017

Afghan refugees

HANGU: More than 3,000 Afghan refugees have been registered at the registration centre in the district. The National Database and Registration Authority and KP Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees have established the centres for registration of undocumented Afghans. The centre has displayed information for Afghan refugees to provide correct particulars for registration.

