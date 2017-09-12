AIOU to hold national expo, showcasing research-based projects

Islamabad :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will soon hold a national-level expo to provide a platform to graduate students, showcasing their research-based projects.

It will give them an opportunity to develop their own small-scale entrepreneurship, this was stated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while inaugurating a week-long workshop that was aimed at introducing microcontroller-based embedded system for domestic use.

The workshop, arranged by the University’s Department of Physics was being attended by research-scholars and the Faculty’s members from various parts of the country.

The expo will be organised in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other relevant institutions and it will act as a bridge between the students and the industrial sector for socio-economic development through innovative ideas.

By arranging the event, the AIOU being the Mega University in the public sector fulfils its responsibility helping students in their career making. Over the last two and half years, it has been focusing on promoting research culture in the country, through various means including publishing research journals and holding national and international conferences. In a short span of time, fourteen research journals were published and about twenty-four conferences were arranged.

While welcoming the workshop’s participants, Dr. Shahid Siddiqui hoped they will take full benefit of the opportunity, in developing their skill and expertise in order to serve the society. He asserted that the academic research must be linked with the society’s socio-economic uplift.

Earlier, the Chairman Department of Physics, Prof. Dr. Zafar Ilyas said that the event was designed to reveal to the students an introductory as well as hands-on experience towards a microcontroller system. He also highlighted the on-going and future academic programmes for promotion of science education in the country.