Citizen shot by muggers in Shershah

As the frequency of street crimes remains worryingly high in the city, two people were shot and injured in incidents reported on Monday. In the Shershah area, muggers shot a citizen over resistance. As per officials, two robbers had held up 32-year-old Khurram near Ghani Chowrangi and ordered him to hand over his cash and mobile phone.

Khurram, said officials, resisted their demand and the robbers shot at him from close range. Leaving the citizen injured on the spot, the muggers made away with his cash and phone. Khurram was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

On Friday, a police inspector associated with the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) was shot and injured by muggers in North Nazimabad. Taimuria police SHO Jamal Laghari identified the victim as 43-year-old Nasir Sami, an inspector with ACLC Shareefabad who was recently suspended by the Sindh home minister over corruption charges.

Nasir was held up by two robbers near Erum Shopping Mall in Buffer Zone No 2 and was shot for resistance. As per doctors, Nasir had been shot in the face but was out of danger.

Gun attack

In the city’s Bahadurabad area, a man was shot and injured by an unidentified attacker on Monday. Police officials said an unknown motorcyclist opened fire at 34-year-old Anwar Hussain, son of Noor Kamal, and sped off. The victim suffered multiple bullet injuries and was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Robber killed

An alleged robber was shot dead in a shootout with police in the city’s Lines Area locality on Monday. As per officials, three robbers – all of whom were still unidentified – were looting people at gunpoint in Lines Area when a police team reached the scene.

A chase ensued as the robbers tried to flee under the cover of fire. During the exchange of fire one of the three robbers suffered multiple bullet injuries, while the other two managed to flee the area. The injured robber, who remained unidentified, later succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The police recovered a TT pistol and bullets on him and seized his motorbike. His body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.