Why Punjab judges act like police, asks SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Justice Dost Muhammad Khan of the Supreme Court has remarked that lower court judges in the Punjab don’t oversee cases in a correct manner and act like police.

He gave this observation while heading a three-member bench that accepted the petition of a murder accused Ghulam Nabi. The accused was arrested for alleged murder of a man during robbery in an area of Gujjar Khan in 2004.

During hearing of the case, Justice Dost Muhammad Khan remarked that jail authorities do not perform their duty of filing appeals for the accused on time, denying them due relief. He remarked that children of the accused also become criminals due to lack of fatherly attention.

Hundreds of accused are in prisons on the matter of Qisas, he remarked. Later, the court sought the record of the accused and adjourned the hearing of the case till date in office.