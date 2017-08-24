Incomplete work

About more than two years ago, the CDA started the boring work to access groundwater to meet the water needs of residents in Sector I-8/4, Islamabad. The authorities also built a pump structure for water supply. Three months ago, the CDA started digging the ground to lay pipes up to the water tank located at other end of the street. The work which could have been completed within two weeks is still pending. All pipes are lying unattended in the street with the dug earth that is lying on the shoulders of the pit. Seasonal rains have spread the dug earth across the street and converted the beautiful street into a portrait of an ugly muddy street. This has not only polluted the area, but has also hampered vehicles’ movement.

In addition, children playing in the evening quite often fell into the pit. Despite several complaints and regular follow-ups from the residents, the chairman of the CDA and other officials did not heed to genuine requests, and hue and cries of residents. The work is still left unattended. Now the street residents are left with no choice but to hold protests in front of the offices of the incompetent CDA. The residents strongly protest against the CDA’s indifferent attitude. It is hoped that the relevant authorities will take action and full attention will now be given to complete the unfinished project at the earliest.

Rauf Chaudhry (Islamabad)