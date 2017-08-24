Improving poor’s living standard Punjab govt’s top agenda: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said bringing a marked improvement in the standard of living of the poor was an important agenda of the PML-N government.

Talking to elected representatives from southern Punjab, he said the welfare-oriented programmes worth billions of rupees were being carried out successfully to achieve the goal. Important steps had been taken by implementing a composite development strategy to develop the deprived and far-flung areas, Shahbaz said, adding that an efficient organisation Punjab Social Protection Authority was also established.

The Annual Development Programme worth Rs 635 billion for the current fiscal year was the biggest in the history of the province which would usher in stable economic development, he noted.

The chief minister said ample resources were being utilised for the development deprived areas under the ADP with improvement in education, healthcare, agriculture, water and social sectors being given importance. He noted that people from the southern Punjab came into power in the past but nothing was done to overcome the backwardness of the area.

The elements enjoying high offices through hollow sloganeering about the people’s rights had totally forgotten them after coming into power. The credit went to the PML-N that had given special importance to the southern Punjab, said the chief minister. He said the government implemented a solid strategy to get rid of the backwardness of the area and to heal the wounds of the past.

The chief minister said mega projects costing billions of rupees had been completed in southern Punjab and work on many others was in progress, including the one concerning clean drinking water.

On the other hand, thousands of kilometres of roads had been constructed under Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme and educational institutions like Daanish Schools established in different areas of the region, he noted.

Shahbaz also talked about the metro bus service launched in Multan and quality hospitals established in southern Punjab.

During the day, he also received and later sent off Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who arrived in the city on a short visit, at the airport.