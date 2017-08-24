Thu August 24, 2017
Lahore

August 24, 2017

Illegal buildings demolished

LAHORE: During its ongoing operation against illegal constructions in controlled area, staff of the Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority demolished four illegal industrial structures situated at Defence Road and Hudyara Drain areas here on Wednesday.

An illegal building constructed over an area of 8 kanal was demolished in Mouza Bhoptian. A roof of under-construction industrial hall, situated at Hudraya Drain, was demolished. Pillars, boundary walls and roofs of two industrial buildings were also demolished in fruit and vegetable market. Construction work on other illegal buildings was stopped and the violators were directed to get approved building plans of their properties by competent authority.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General (HQ) Lahore Development Authority Samia Saleem has entrusted the additional charge of the post of Deputy Director Engineering, Private Housing Schemes, to Ali Zia, Deputy Director working in the Urban Development Wing of LDA.

