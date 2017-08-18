Pakistan, Iran to revive film, broadcasting industry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is all set to establish National Broadcasting and Film Commission purported to encourage the revival of the film industry and creation of enabling environment for the artists, producers and film makers to demonstrate their talent and skill in conformity with their professional ethos and would like to seek Iranian assistance for making the body more effective and vibrant.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost who called on her here Thursday. She said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Iran and the common religious and cultural values and national heritage could be leveraged to bring the people of both nations even more closer.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan was keen to encourage cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts to enhance and deepen the religious and cultural bonds which already existed between the two neighboring countries.

She said that Pakistan would welcome any initiative by the Iranian government for further expansion in the cultural ties and shall take every possible step to introduce each other's culture to the people of both the countries.

The minister also emphasised the need for exchange of cultural and media delegations and directed the officials concerned of Ministry of Information to establish an effective liaison and coordination with Iranian Embassy to ensure increase in the frequency of exchanges of cultural delegations.

During the meeting, the Iranian Ambassador and Minister of State discussed in detail various proposals to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries by increasing cooperation and collaboration particularly in the field of media, culture and Information.

The minister proposed the idea of co-productions in film and dramas to promote and encourage common national heritage and values. Assuring his full support to the minister for the establishment of National Broadcasting and Film Commission, Mehdi Honardoost said that Iran was very much willing to promote cultural ties with Pakistan as well as making this partnership more productive and meaningful in the mutually beneficial areas to the people of both countries. The ambassador also extended invitation to minister to visit Persian center established in the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad. -- APP