Nastase appeals against ITF ban

LONDON: Ilie Nastase has appealed against his suspension over his behaviour during a Fed Cup match between Romania and Great Britain in April, the International Tennis Federation announced on Thursday.The 71-year-old Romania captain was accused of racism by Serena Williams after joking about the skin colour of her unborn baby and was ejected from the tie over a foul-mouthed outburst.

He was banned from taking on an official role at ITF events until 2021 and fined $10,000 ($85,190 euros). He was also prevented from attending ITF events until the end of 2018.Confirming Nastase’s appeal, a spokesman said: “No further information will be issued until the tribunal has reached its decision as the process is confidential.”

Nastase, the former French Open and US Open champion, was provisionally suspended by the ITF following the tie in April before an adjudication panel handed down specific punishments last month. —AFP