CDA urged to address key issues of G-15 traders

Islamabad :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Khalid Iqbal Malik, has called upon the Capital development Authority (CDA) to address the key issues of traders of Sector G-15 and focus on better development of this sector in order to facilitate the growth of business activities in the area. He said this while addressing a delegation of newly elected Traders Welfare Association, G-15 Markaz, Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its Secretary General Ch. Zahid Fareed.

Khalid Iqbal Malik assured the delegation that ICCI would highlight their major issues at every relevant forum for urgent redress. He also briefed the delegation about the efforts of ICCI for the promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad.

Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Chamber has held many meetings with CDA to address the issues of traders and industrialists and reiterated that such efforts would be continued to redress the problems of trade and industry. He said Chamber’s doors would also be opened for traders and market unions and assured that ICCI would fully cooperate for resolving the problems of G-15 traders.

Speaking at the occasion, Ch. Zahid Fareed, Secretary General, Traders Welfare Association, G-15 Markaz highlighted the issues of his area. He said G-15 sector was experiencing serious problem of water shortage due to which the business community and residents of the area were facing great difficulties. He called upon the CDA to take urgent measures for supply water in Sector G-15.

Sardar Ayaz Khan, Patron-in-Chief of TWA, G-15 Markaz said that due to absence of rent control act, the future of traders was insecure and stressed that ICCI should play role for early enactment of rent control bill into law.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Ajmal Baloc, Mian Maqsood, Yousaf Rajput, Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke at the occasion and stressed upon the CDA to help in resolving issues of Sector G-15.