Hearing of kidnapping case against Afaq adjourned

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing a kidnapping case registered against Mohajir Qaumi Movement - Haqiqi (MQM-H) chief Afaq Ahmed and others adjourned the hearing till September 12. Ahmed who has acquired a bail in the case was present in the court, however, his counsel was absent due to which the court put off the hearing. He along with his accomplices is alleged to have kidnapped an officer of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Jameel Baloch, in 2002

LeJ terrorists escape

The ATC hearing the case against over a dozen police officers suspected to have facilitated two dangerous terrorists escape from central prison, fixed August 21 to announce its verdict on the matter of bail of five of the accused cops.

The court heard arguments of the attorneys for the accused - Assistant Prison Superintendent Ayaz Salik and Deputy Prison Superintendent Rafiq Channa; they requested the court to grant them bail as they had no involvement in the case.

The court after hearing arguments of both the defense and prosecutions’ attorneys reserved to announce its order on August 21; the public prosecutor opposed the granting of pleas to the cops.