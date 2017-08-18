Haleeb announces prize winner

KARACHI: Aleem Ahmad, a resident of Gujranwala, won the grand bumper prize of Haleeb Khazana Rozana campaign and received the all new BMW X1 by Haleeb Foods CEO Syed Mazher Iqbal at a ceremony held at Haleeb head office in Lahore, a statement said on Thursday. The Haleeb CEO congratulated the winner and said: “Khazana Rozana campaign is an effort from our end to acknowledge the constant support of our consumers and we are happy that we gave away many prizes to the lucky winners. This campaign gave us an opportunity to interact with our valued customers.”

