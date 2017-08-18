US furniture makers to visit Pakistan

LAHORE: US furniture manufacturers are scheduled for a five-day visit to Pakistan starting August 21 to look for mutual investment in the furniture industry.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the visit would further strengthen existing bilateral trade relations between the two countries. Bilal Saglam and Gizem Cigdem from the US leading furniture brand Ashley Furniture Industries would meet their counterparts and visit the furniture factory at Kurrianwala, Faisalabad, the PFC chief said. A reception would also be hosted in honour of the visiting delegation for business to business meetings with Pakistani manufacturers.