Imran is Jews’ agent: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said PTI chief Imran Khan is an agent of Jews and he should explain his relation with Shashma Kumar.

He said Imran had submitted fake documents regarding his party's foreign funding in the Supreme Court.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court after the hearing into the case, he said Imran hid his assets and offshore companies.

He said the PML-N workers were ready for any sacrifice for the country and were also loyal to their leader Nawaz Sharif, while Imran was misleading the new generation.

He asked the PTI leader to speak truth and tell the nation about his alleged relations with a woman, named Shashma Kumar, who had helped him in collecting funds from Indians in foreign countries.

He said today the statements of Hakeem Saeed about Imran's ties with foreigners were placed before the Supreme Court.

Imran had always sold Pakistan and failed to keep his children in the country, he alleged. He said in the past, Imran had left playing cricket for Pakistan for Kerry Packer cricket series for money.

Imran and Sheikh Rasheed abused the judges but no action was taken against them, Abbasi added. He said the youth came to Imran Khan's public meeting for listening to songs from famous singers, but they were not his voters.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif's voters were committed to political vision of their leader, he added.

Abbasi said Imran would have to reveal his source of income and the funds spent by Jehangir Tareen and other “ATM machines” on him.

He said the number of development projects undertaken in Rawalpindi were far more than in the whole of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran and Sheikh Rasheed both could not compete with Nawaz Sharif, who lived in the hearts of the people, he added.