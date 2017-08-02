PTI has failed to deliver on pledges: ANP

MANSEHRA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition government couldn’t undertake any uplift project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Our government put the province on way to prosperity, but this one has done nothing for the well-being of people,” he told a public gathering at Badadi.Former member National Assembly of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Laiq Mohammad Khan, who is the younger brother of PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati, announced joining the ANP at the gathering.

The former chief minister brushed aside the propaganda that the ANP was the party of Pakhtuns, saying Abdul Ghaffar Khan lovingly called Bacha Khan followed humanity.“Bacha Khan served the humanity through politics. He didn’t claim in his lifetime that he worked for the Pakhtuns only. We are also his followers,” he said. He said that if Punjabi, Sindhi and Baloch could unite for their rights, then Pakhtuns should follow suit. “All the people living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are Pakhtuns whether they speak any language,” he stressed.

Haider Hoti said the previous ANP government allotted 50 kanals of land for the construction of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Peshawar.Meanwhile, addressing a women’s convention at College Doraha, he said that his government had given equal opportunities to women in the field of education. “We established over 46 colleges for girls in our five-year tenure,” he recalled.