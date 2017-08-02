Polling to be held in NA-120 on September 17

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-election in Lahore's NA-120 constituency, fixing September 17 for polling.

Back in May 2013 general elections, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had returned as the PML-N candidate with 91,683 votes, defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr. Yasmin Rashid, who had bagged 52,354 votes. As many as 25 candidates were in the electoral bout, including Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Salman Butt, who received 953 votes and remained third.

It goes without saying that the real contest is expected to be again between the PML-N candidate, who will be, this time Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother Mian Shahbaz Sharif and PTI’s Dr. Yasmin Rashid. On winning the by-election, Shahbaz will be replacing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was elected the prime minister on Tuesday.

Keeping in mind how opposition parties conducted themselves for the prime ministerial election, it becomes quite obvious that this time again, other political parties, including Pakistan People’s Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami, will be fielding their respective candidates.

The key Lahore seat has fallen vacant following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court’s five-member bench and within hours, the Election Commission de-notified Nawaz on July 28 as a member of the National Assembly.

Needless to say, if nothing dramatic happens, the poll bout will be between PML-N and PTI. Result of this seat is bound to have far-reaching ramifications for both these rivals, major players in general election next year. The PML-N intends to complete its five-year term with Khaqan Abbasi and then Shahbaz leading Pakistan into the 2018 elections.

As per the Election Commission’s schedule, nomination papers will be received between August 10 and 12 while scrutiny of the papers will be held between August 15 and 17; the last date for filing of appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers by returning officers on August 21; last date for deciding appeals by appellate tribunal will be August 24.

Last date for withdrawal candidature is August 25, whereas the revised list of candidates will be published on August 26. The entire process, leading to polling on September 17, will be of paramount interest for political parties and those, having interest in poll bouts.