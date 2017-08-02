Top stars to featurein Sindh Open Golf

KARACHI: The 19th edition of Sindh Open Golf Championship will be played from August 4 to 6 here at Arabian Sea Country and Golf Club (ASCGC) featuring all the top players of the country.

Asad I. A. Khan, who has recently been re-elected as Sindh Golf Association (SGA) president, told media on Tuesday at Karachi Press Club that the championship would be a 54-hole event.Top national golfer Shabbir Iqbal will defend the title of the professional event.

Imdad Hussain will defend the title in senior professional event. M. Rehman is the title holder in the amateurs’ category.The tournament offers a total prize purse of Rs3 million: Rs2.3 million will be distributed among professional golfers; Rs500,000 among senior professionals and Rs200,000 among junior professionals.

Events will also be organised for amateurs, juniors and ladies golfers.Arif Ali Khan Abbasi, Chairman ASCGC, was also present on the occasion and said that all arrangements have been completed to hold the championship in a befitting manner. Asad and Abbasi were flanked by Col Zahid Iqbal, the newly-elected secretary of the SGA.The prestigious Sindh Open will be followed by the DHA Independence Cup to be hosted by the DACGC later this month.