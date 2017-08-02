‘SC verdict to improve country’s image in world’

LAHORE: After historic decision on Panama Leaks, the Supreme Court has to take such decisions on other politicians' corruption too while the decision will not only improve the image of Pakistan globally but would also be helpful in eradication of corruption.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on ‘Economic experts opinion on Supreme Court judgment’. The panellists were Dr Pervaiz Tahir, Amjad Ali Jawa, Dr Yasir Mehmood, Farooq Tariq and Ashraf Bhatti. The session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Dr Pervaiz Tahir said that economy was on the decline due to multiple reasons for the last several years so political parties should avoid such situation which resulted in instability in the country and empowered non-political powers. He said disqualification of prime minister, election of caretaker PM, re-election of PM is not in favour of economy and country. He believed that non-political behaviour of Imran Khan aligns him with non-democratic powers which he needs to change. He called for parliamentarians and politicians to work for national interests.

Amjad Ali Jawa said that uncertainty in Punjab can increase after the decision against the prime minister which not only affect daily routine but also supply chain. He said public at large is happy with Supreme Court decision. He called for equal treatment for eradication of corruption and effective accountability. He believed that now money laundering will not be easy after recent developments. He suggested that the businessmen should focus on business instead of politics.

Dr Yasir Mehmood said Pakistanis and Pakistan’s politics both are at emotional juncture. The Supreme Court decision has created uncertainty but started a good trend of accountability. He urged the parliament to play its positive role and every institution should play its due role in the betterment of the country.

Farooq Tariq said that disqualification of prime minister on Supreme Court order is not a good omen for politics rather it will adversely affect the economy. He said it is better that parliament should decide the future of its members. He said negative impact on CPEC can come due to decision.

He said Article 62, 63 of Constitution was enforced in Pakistan while JUI and PML-N opposed to eliminate it at the time of 18th Amendment to the Constitution. He said all the political parties agenda should be the economic stability in the country.

Ashraf Bhatti said that Supreme Court decision will have negative impact on economy and politics of Pakistan. He said curfew like situation was seen in Lahore markets after the decision. He said slowing down the industrial production will affect the economy. He said improvement in economy could be expected after the next year elections.