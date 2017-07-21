Unilever H1 profits soar 22.4 percent

The Hague: Food and consumer products giant Unilever said Thursday profits soared in the first half of 2017, raking in 3.3 billion euros after the Anglo-Dutch firm spurned a takeover bid by US rival Kraft Heinz.

The 22.4 percent hike in the first six months compared to the same period last year showed "a substantial step-up in profitability despite the persisting volatile global trading environment," chief executive Paul Polman said.

"The transformation of Unilever into a more resilient, more competitive and more profitable business is accelerating," he added in a statement. Sales for the first half of the year rose 5.5 percent to 27.7 billion euros, with turnover growing particularly in Asia amid rising prices and in parts of the Americas.

Currency fluctuations also helped profits, even though sales "remained weak" in Europe. The Rotterdam-based Unilever, which employs some 169,000 people around the world, owns more than 400 household brands including Dove, Knorr soups, Lipton, Magnum and Marmite. Since rejecting the Kraft Heinz bid in February, Unilever has sought to prove to shareholders that it is better off on its own and vowed better profitability.

In April, it unveiled a 3.5-billion euro restructuring plan and announced the spin-off of its margarine division, hoping to soothe investors concerns after rejecting the proposed tie-up with Kraft which would have valued the group at $143 billion.