Australia to support Pakistan in vocational training

Islamabad

Australia expressed readiness to support Pakistan on vocational and technical training and said that it would soon sign a memorandum of understanding to increase bilateral cooperation in this respect.

The statement was given by Australian Deputy High Commissioner Dave Preston during a meeting with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission executive director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema at the NAVTTC headquarters here on Thursday.

The two discussed ways and means for support and cooperation on vocational and technical training between Pakistan and Australia. Secretary Development Hannah Bricks and NAVTTC officials also attend the meeting.

Mr Cheema briefed the visitor about the NAVTTC initiatives in the field of technical expertise, training of instructors, upgradation of institutions and establishment of centers of excellence. He said the commission was striving to establish and promote linkages among various stakeholders existing at national and international levels.

"We are giving recognition to the TVET sector as it acts as a stimulant to promote economic progress in the country," he said. The NAVTTC executive director said the commission had made several interventions for reforming the TVET sector through the instrument of National Skills Strategy, including the development of national qualifications system for teachers, code of conduct, accreditation system, skill standards and curriculum in priority areas and establishment of National Skills Information System.

"This strategy provides direction for preparing and training of our manpower to meet national and international demands for our skilled workforce," he said. The Australian deputy high commissioner appreciated the NAVTTC for increasing the number of trainees to 0.1 million for Phase- IV.

"The strengthening of the TVET sector is crucial for Pakistan's social and economic development," he added. The visitor extended cooperation to Pakistan for the development of the TVET sector along modern lines and said his country would soon sign a memorandum of understanding with Pakistan to increase bilateral support and cooperation in that respect.