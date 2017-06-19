I will always remember taking the final’s last wicket: Hasan

LONDON: Hasan Ali jumped for joy as soon as Sarfraz Ahmed caught Indian number 11 Jasprit Bumrah behind the stumps here at The Oval on Sunday.

Hasan’s third wicket of the ICC Champions Trophy final against in the final against India sealed a stunning 180-run triumph for Pakistan, giving them their first global title since the 2009 World Twenty20 championship.

The wicket also stretched Hasan’s tournament haul to 13 wickets, making him by far the highest wicket-taker of the 8th Champions Trophy.

The youngster, who made his international debut at Malahide against Ireland last summer, was over the moon when he came to receive his golden ball at the presentation ceremony.

Though Hasan scalped several top batters in the tournament, he has said he will never forget dismissing Bumrah in the final.

"A year ago I wasn't in the side but I worked hard and believed in myself, and thankfully gave a good performance.

I have learned since the start that if your body has energy you can perform well.

I was very calm, there no pressure on me (in the final), and thankfully I did well in all our games.

“This was a great tournament for me, dismissed some top players.

Very special to take the final wicket to take the last wicket that won us the tournament, very special for me and I will definitely remember that," he said.