Nawaz wants to keep control over everything, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had not enacted any law to eliminate corruption.

In a tweet, he said, “Not surprising to hear Hussain Sharif reluctant to appear before JIT. His father NS, cldnt play cricket without his own umpires.

“NS cldnt play under neutral umpires. Seems to run in the family: Must have everything in their control, hence reluctance to appear before JIT,” he added.

Earlier, Imran Khan was busy holding party meetings after which he announced that his party would start campaigning for the 2018 general elections soon after the month of Ramazan.

Imran was talking to media persons at the residence of MNA Noor Alam Khan, who recently left the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to join the PTI.

“We will clean sweep Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming general elections as the party’s popularity graph in the province had gone up,” said the PTI chief.

He welcomed Noor Alam and described his joining the PTI as a major development in the KP’s political landscape. He claimed that the development would add to the party position in KP.

Criticising the federal government, Imran said he wasn’t expecting anything positive for the poor in the budget.

Taking the federal government to task for imposing heavy taxes on agriculture, he said, “In four years, no relief has been given to farmers by the federal government.”

About his demand for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation, the PTI chief said, “Go Nawaz Go has become the national slogan and everyone wants better leadership for the country.”

Meanwhile, Imran also visited Arbab Amir, a former town nazim who also joined the PTI quitting the Awami National Party. Welcoming him to the party, he said it was the wish of the party workers that Amir should join the PTI.