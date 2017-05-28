President, PM greet nation on start of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in their separate messages felicitated the nation and Muslim world on the onset of holy month of Ramazan. They said that besides bringing the believers closer to Allah, fasting was a source of social reformation as well as social development and urged the countrymen to inculcate in them the characteristics of unity, tolerance, sincerity and human respect to fight the negative mindset.

In his message on the start of holy month of Ramazan (1438 Hijri), the president hoped that the believers would be able to appease Allah Almighty during this month of blessings. He said every act of worship in Islam causes the spiritual purification but prayer, fasting, Haj and Zakat were also beneficial for people's training as well as the welfare of the society.

"However, fasting is the only worship that has no external aspect as it was the matter only between Allah and the worshiper," he said. He said through this system of worship, Allah wanted to inculcate in humans the characteristics of selflessness, sincerity and discipline which bring progress to the societies caught up by greed, materialism and anarchy.

President Mamnoon said we should pass this holy month of Ramazan with the passion by taking care of poor and meek people to make them self-reliant. The believers should also strive to guide the betrayed people besides praying for their rectification, he added.

The president also called for special prayers for protection and betterment of the soldiers fighting the forces spreading anarchy and lawlessness in the country.

President Mamnoon also prayed that this holy month of Ramazan becomes a source of blessing for Pakistan, Muslim Ummah as well as the whole world.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in his message to the nation on the advent of holy month of Ramazan prayed to Allah Almighty “to grant us strength to observe fasting in light of Islamic teachings and exercising self-accountability, besides assisting the government to resolve the confronting challenges.”

In his message to the nation on the occasion he extended his greetings to the Muslims on the onset of the holy month and urged his countrymen to inculcate in them the characteristics of unity, tolerance, sincerity and human respect to fight the negative mindset.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reminded that fasting was not just merely meant to stay hungry or thirsty rather it was all about inner purification. He urged the people to make special arrangements during the month to assist the poor and deserving people living in their surroundings. He thanked Allah Almighty for bestowing him another opportunity to get blessings of the holy month and prayed for recurrence of such happenings throughout everyone's life. The prime minister said fasting was not only an act of worship rather it was a way of life meant to bring righteousness and discipline.

He said, “In light of Allah's directives, the believer keeps him away from consuming everything during the holy month, which otherwise is permissible. Such training is meant to make the worshippers strong and steadfast to enable them fight all challenges in their lives." The prime minister said fasting also taught to fight the social evils and develop the society as a healthy, pure and loving. He said during the holy month, Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) used to spend generously to support the needy and deserving people, so all should also follow the very role model.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant us strength to observe fasting in light of Islamic teachings and exercising self-accountability, besides assisting the government to resolve the confronting challenges.