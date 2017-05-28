42 solar panel systems installed in Bannu, DI Khan

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)-PaRRSA, in collaboration with UNDP, has installed 42 solar panel systems with water storage tanks, hand pumps in remote areas of Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

A press release quoted 26 years old Mir Khanan, a resident of Data Khel, as saying: “Solar water pumping is providing an alternative option for clean drinking water supply and electricity sources over a long period of time to operate tube wells. This is an efficient and reliable turnkey solution.”

Waheedullah, a resident of Nasher Mast, said the particularly benefited women and teenage girls of the area.

“Women and girls of the area used to fetch water for their family whole day. Therefore, they could not give proper time to their families’ house responsibilities and meanwhile the girls could not attend their school. But the provision of solar water pumps has ensured supply of clean drinking water that has reduced the burden of diseases and workload on local women and girls,” he added.