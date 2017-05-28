Immediate closure of schools demanded over blistering sun

Islamabad

Complaining about the summer vacation schedule announced by the Federal Directorate of Education, parents have demanded the immediate closure of government schools in Islamabad Capital Territory for the summer vacation due to the current hot weather.

They said it was ironic that schools were open in Islamabad but those in the adjoining city of Rawalpindi had closed campuses for the summer break in line with the provincial government’s decision.

Putting to rest the vacation confusion, the FDE has decided June 3 will be the last day of students in the ICT’s public sector educational institutions before their two-month break from studies.

Earlier, the closure of schools ahead of the fasting month of Ramazan was under consideration.

Overseen by the Capital Administration and Development Division, the FDE regulates the public sector education in ICT up to intermediate level. The region has more than 400 FDE-run schools and colleges.

“I won’t send my little children to school tomorrow (May 29). It’s already too hot and the days will be hotter. The CADD minister should step in and ensure the review of the summer vacation schedule to change the school closure schedule from June 5 to May 29,” Salim Jan, father of three government school students, said.

He said after stepping out in the daytime, the schoolchildren were exposed to heat stroke, exhaustion, cramps and nasal bleeding.

The highest temperature remained around 45 degrees Celsius during the last few days in Islamabad and Rawalpindi with the Met Office forecasting hotter days ahead.

Musarat Jamal, mother of a schoolgirl, also demanded the same.

“In Punjab, summer vacation in schools has already begun due to hot weather. Since Islamabad and Punjab have the same weather conditions, I fail to understand the rationale behind the school closure in Islamabad late. The vacation schedule should be revisited right away,” she said.

Another parent, Gulshan Shams, demanded that the vacation last two and a half months in light of hot summer days.

Meanwhile, doctors asked parents to ensure that the children stay indoors during the daytime and if they haven’t to step out, they should avoid direct sunlight and use caps and umbrellas and lots of water to stay healthy.