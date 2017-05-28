Acute water shortage in G-14/4

Islamabad:Residents of G-14/4 sector are facing acute water shortage due to insufficient supply from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in prevailing hot weather conditions especially at the advent of holy month of Ramazan.

They have complained that inhabitants of the locality are not getting regular water supply for last several days, which made their lives miserable alleging that the tanker mafia was minting money to cash the situation.

Dr Bakhat Rawan, a public sector university professor who resides there, said the water supply was almost completely halted for almost a week time and the residents were compelled to purchase water from private tankers on higher rates.

He said the residents were made to wait for hours and even for days despite paying Rs1,500 to Rs2,000 per tanker.

Zaheer Ahmed, another resident, narrated the same situation and urged the CDA to ensure regular supply of water in the sector and mitigate sufferings of the residents in such weather when temperature was rising day by day and the holy month of Ramazan had set in. When contacted to get official version of the civic body, the concerned Director CDA Water Supply did not pick the phone despite repeated calls.