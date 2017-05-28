Romero believes he has proved himself after Europa League final

STOCKHOLM: Sergio Romero has spent large parts of his club career sitting on the bench but after helping Manchester United win the Europa League, he believes he has shown he is good enough to be the club’s number one goalkeeper.

The Argentina No 1 has had to make do with only six Premier League starts in his two seasons with United since signing from Sampdoria, where he also had a limited role.

But he spoke of his gratitude to Jose Mourinho for making him first choice in the victorious Europa League campaign.

“I chose to come here because of the type of club this is, one of the biggest in the world and an opportunity I couldn’t turn down even though I knew it might be a little harder here to play a lot,” Romero told reporters after United’s 2-0 win over Ajax in the final on Wednesday.

“With Louis (van Gaal) I played 12 games and I felt good and so I thought I had played an important role for the team despite not playing a lot.

“Then with Jose I’ve had a bigger role, I’ve been able to play a little more and I’ve been able to show I’m a goalkeeper that can play for this club.”