Spirit of Ramazan

The holy month of Ramazan has begun for Muslims across the country. The long fast this year, from dawn to dusk, will alter the rhythm of daily lives for millions and bring with it both the blessings associated with the month and the burdens imposed on people because of mismanagement and dishonesty. Already, we have reports of a steep rise in the prices of many food items as consumption goes up following the traditional patterns of Ramazan. In many ways, this in itself is ironic. But then, it is also true that for many in the country it is almost impossible to fast because of the high cost of food and the situation of their lives. Loadshedding remains a threat during this Ramazan and the duration of the power shutdowns will assume special significance, especially with an election now only months away. There are other issues as well. The Ehteram-e-Ramazan Bill 2017 passed a few weeks ago, which bans eating or drinking any item in public and imposes a possible punishment for this offence, adds a new dimension to the state’s role in matters of religion.

It is also true that Ramazan has become a month for ostentatious display. The vast feasts laid out on tables make a kind of mockery of a religious duty intended to teach patience, perseverance and understanding of others’ needs as well as an appreciation of the blessings of food and water. The manner in which this has been subverted for commercial reasons is ultimately shocking. We need to look at our society more deeply to understand how this has happened. Ramazan also is a time for giving and the best in our people comes out most openly during the month as food is donated by millions and efforts made within communities to ensure every family is fed. Our main point of focus through the long days of fasting should be to ensure the month remains a peaceful one, without any disruptions caused by violence and a growth in the sense of tolerance and understanding that Ramazan is essentially all about.