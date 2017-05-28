Man ‘who killed uncle to marry aunt’ held

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man who is accused of killing his maternal uncle in 2013 to marry his wife.

SP Orangi Town Abid Ali Baloch told The News that Muhammad Mushtaq, son of Ishaque Muhammad, was arrested by the Mominabad police for illegally possessing a weapon.

During an investigation, the man confessed to killing his maternal uncle, Muhammad Sharif on July 23, 2013 in Nazimabad Board Office area, the SP said, adding that Sharif’s minor son also sustained bullet wounds and a girl, who was waiting for a bus there, was killed during the attack.

The North Nazimabad police had registered an FIR under sections 302/324 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against an unidentified man on the complaint of Sharif’s in-laws.

The SP said the accused told the police that he had killed Sharif with the connivance of his wife, Saima, who he married later. SP Baloch said one 30-bore pistol and five bullets were found on Mushtaq.

An FIR under Section 23 (1) A, Sindh Arms Act, has now been registered against Mushtaq with the Mominabad police station on behalf of the state.

Talking to The News, SHO Mominabad Sabir Khattak said the accused had admitted to killing his maternal uncle after he and Saima started liking each other.

“Mushtaq said they planned to kill Sharif in order to get married,” Khattak said, adding that the deceased had three siblings.

After his husband’s murder, SHO Khattak said, Saima and Mushtaq tied the knot and they now have children too.

Khattak said Sharif’s son, who sustained wounds during the attack on his father, had been paralysed, while the girl, who was waiting for a bus, succumbed to her injuries after two days during treatment.