If someone thinks that for sure in the league Chelsea will become champions, and for sure we can win the FA Cup, it will be very difficult

Antonio Conte (Chelsea manager)

0



0







Quote of the day was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187549-Quote-of-the-day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Quote of the day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187549-Quote-of-the-day.