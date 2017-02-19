Islamabad: Punjab government has decided to take back old syringes from the drug addicts and provide them with the new ones to keep citizens away from AIDS.

According to private news channel, government has taken a unique initiative to fight against AIDS.

This project would be started from Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot first, and would be transferred to other cities depending on its success.

Primary & Secondary Health Care Department of Punjab has asked different firms and social organisations to submit their proposals until March 3 in this regard.

