TIMERGARA: Members of the Timergara district bar and civil society in Lower Dir district on Saturday demanded the federal government to give due share to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in railways, industrial zones, fibre optics and other mega projects included in the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The demand was made at a seminar organised by Corridor Front, a province wide forum constituted to raise awareness among people regarding KP’s deprivation of its due share in the CPEC.

Corridor Front president Dr Said Alam Mahsud, Zakir Hussain advocate, district bar Timergara president Salim Khan, lawyers from different political parties’ wings including Javed Akhtar from PML-N, advocate Shah Faisal Yousafzai and Hazrat Rahman advocate from ANP, Javed Iqbal Yousafzai and Jehan Bahadar advocate from PPP, PTI local leader Malik Rahatullah, civil society members Malik Zeshan Jamshed, Ibrash pasha, Akbar Khan and others were present on the occasion.

0



0







Centre urged to give KP due share in CPEC was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187313-Centre-urged-to-give-KP-due-share-in-CPEC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Centre urged to give KP due share in CPEC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187313-Centre-urged-to-give-KP-due-share-in-CPEC.