Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1) Sir, I have recently completed my graduation in BS in Electronic and Electrical System (EES). It is a non-engineering programme recognised by the HEC. Kindly, suggest what should I do or where should I apply for the job. (Ghulam Mustafa, Islamabad)

Ans: I understand from your query that you have now graduated in system engineering that involves electronic and electrical systems. That means you have fairly understood how the systems work in both electrical and electronics. This means you should be looking for applying to multinational manufacturing units that produce electrical and electronic products and those involve in developing systems in the area of electrical and electronics. I would also recommend that you apply to organisations such as NEPRA and WAPDA etc. I also recommend that you look at doing a master's degree in systems management if you have the required funding.

Q2) Sir, I am a student of MPhil in History and now I will start my research work on the topic of “Pakistan China relationship in the light of CPEC”. My area of interest is Chinese relationship with Pakistan. Kindly, guide me what should I do? (Saqib Hanif, Lahore)

Ans: I think you have chosen a great area for research. As we all know CPEC is set to be a game-changer in Pakistan’s economy and development and will bring the two friendly countries Pakistan and China more closer. I would strongly recommend you read the very concept paper that was approved for CPEC and then follow on reading various aspects that have been signed within the CPEC in different areas such as infrastructure, power and energy, trade and commerce etc. I believe your research will reveal huge benefits not only for Pakistan but for the entire South Asian region.

Q3) I am doing BS Commerce from Jamia Karachi. My father thinks I have good marketing skills so I should chose marketing for my major. I want to ask you which degree is best for me as I am very confused and need your guidance. (Faraz Ahmed, Karachi

Ans: If your father thinks you are a marketer that’s a good recommendation. However, you should evaluate your own self by assessing your skills in at least the following three areas: Do you like traveling? Are you good at negotiating? Can you convince people? If you think you have the abilities then you should look at doing a degree/master's in marketing and one of the areas within marketing that is emerging rapidly or are in demand is Supply Chain Management.

Q4) I have done BS (Hons) Mathematics and now should I go for MPhil or MS? (Khalil Rasheed, Lahore)

Ans: Having done four years of math’s in one area or career prospect that comes to mind is teaching. When it comes to teaching the minimum qualifications to start teaching in public or private sector in Pakistan you need to have an MPhil. Once you have completed your research and a couple of years of teaching in maths you can look towards doing a PhD that leads to finding huge opportunities at higher education and university level within this domain.

Q5) Sir, I am in 4th semester of Bachelor of Eastern Medicine and Surgery. What should I do upon the completion of this degree? Also tell me what is the scope of this degree? (Zoya Haq, Lahore)

Ans: I understand that the degree that you are doing is being offered by the Hamdard University, if I am not wrong. This is the degree that leads to training in herbal and Greek (Unani) medicine. I also understand that Bachelor of Eastern Medicine and Surgery is fully recognised by National Council for TIBB. I think more and more people are looking towards treatment of herbal medicine as compare to allopathic treatment especially in the West. I am not sure whether you would start your own practice but if you do and then deliver good service and treatment. There should be a good career for you. If this does not happen the other option would be to do a PhD and go into teaching.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

