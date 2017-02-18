23 diagnostic centres, 23 labs stopped from working

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday conducted surprise raids on laboratories and diagnostic centres in different areas of the city and stopped 23 centres from carrying out all types of tests.

The action was taken in localities of Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and a private hospital where 13 laboratories were stopped from functioning. According to a PHC spokesperson, these labs included Zeenat Lab Collection Centre, Samar Laboratory, Minhaj Lab and Collection Centre, Chughtai Plus Lahore Laboratories, Zeenat Lab Collection Centre (Shawala Chowk), Universal Lahore Lab and Collection Centre, Samar Diagnostic Centre and Digital X-Ray, Lahore Lab and Digital X-Ray Centre, Rescue Medical Lab and Diagnostic Centre, Azmi Ultrasound and Laboratory, Shalimar Laboratory and Collection Centre, Concept Laboratories and Shalimar X-Ray Centre.

Also, 10 more labs were stopped from working, which included Zeenat Lab and Collection Centre (near Ganga Ram Hospital), Zeenat Collection Centre (Wahdat Road), Community Welfare Lab (Kareem Block), Al-Madina X-Ray Centre and Jirrah (Multan Road), Al-Munawar Lahore Lab (Sunder), Janoom Lab and Collection Centre, Hashameez Lab, Tajjamul Lab, Hashmeez Collection Centre and Saad X-Centre.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission spokesperson said legal proceedings had been initiated against these centres since these were functioning sans any authorisation of the PHC, adequate services and requisite facilities and qualified and trained staff.

“The Commission has made it clear that no healthcare establishment could function without registration and licence of the Punjab Healthcare Commission,” concluded the spokesperson.

