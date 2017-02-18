The Sindh High Court on Friday granted pre-arrest protective bail till March 1 to Nisar Morai, former chairman of the Fishermen’s Cooperative Society, in the National Accountability Bureau’s corruption and misuse of authority investigation against him.

Morai had approached the court for pre-arrest bail in with his counsel, Haq Nawaz Talpur, submitting that his client had not been involved in any sort of corruption and was being falsely implicated in the case.

He also submitted that the petitioner was willing to cooperate with the investigators but apprehended his arrest at the hands of NAB.

The division bench headed by Justice Syed Mohammad Farooq Shah granted pre-arrest protective bail to the former FCS chairman till March 1 and also sought comments from the NAB’s counsel. The court also directed the petitioner to submit his original passport to the nazir and asked him to cooperate with the NAB authorities during investigation.

Also, the court granted pre-arrest protective bail to four accused in an illegal land allotment case.

Anwar Nagori, Mohammad Usman, Zubair and Mohammad Naeem, along with former secretary Ghulam Mustafa Phull, were involved in illegally allotting land near Manghopir in 2012, causing losses to the national exchequer.

The court granted them pre-arrest bail against a surety of Rs 500,000 and issued notices to the deputy attorney general and NAB’s special prosecutor for their comments. The petitioners were also told to submit their passports to the court nazir.

