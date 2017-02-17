PESHAWAR: The investigators have traced the engine number of a motorcycle used by the suicide bomber in Wednesday’s attack on judicial officers’ van in Hayatabad and started contacts with the motorcycle dealers to reach the owner of the motorbike.

The sources said that the police had made progress in their investigations into the incident and would soon reach the real owner of the motorbike.The officials also said that the body parts of the suicide bomber had been sent for DNA test to ascertain his identity.

The police investigators claimed that a facilitator accompanied the suicide bomber and assisted him in carrying out the attack. Efforts are now being made to track down the facilitator.The investigators believe that the suicide bomber was brought first to Regi Lalma area in Peshawar and then assisted in reaching the target by using the motorbike to attack the official van of the judicial officers who were returning home to Hayatabad after duty hours.

Meanwhile, SSP Operations Sajjad Khan visited the Peshawar High Court and the subordinate courts and inspected the security measures at the entrance and exit points as well as the various checking points in and around the courts’ premises.

Talking to reporters, he said that he inspected the security of PHC and surrounding areas and termed it satisfactory. However, he said that the security of PHC and subordinate courts in the city would be strengthened further.

The SSP Operations said that Peshawar is exposed to the tribal areas from three sides.“To protect the city from militants, all the law-enforcing agencies including Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps have started search operations in the areas bordering Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the martyred driver, Khurshid, 40, was laid to rest at Kotla Mohsin Khan in Peshawar’s Nauthia locality. A large number of people participated in his funeral prayer.

