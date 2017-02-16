LONDON: Manchester United’s quest for a trophy treble continues with a meeting against a fallen French giant on Thursday as Saint-Etienne visit Old Trafford in the Europa League’s round of 32.

Although United trail leaders Chelsea by 12 points in the Premier League, they remain on track for glory in both the League Cup, where they have reached the final, and the FA Cup.

Even one season outside the Champions League is seen as a season too many for a club like United, but although Saint-Etienne last sat at Europe’s top table in 1981, Jose Mourinho remains an admirer.

“Despite many years without titles, it’s a big club with big tradition,” the United manager told MUTV after the draw was made.

“It’s a historical club. And (with) the extra curiosity of a beautiful thing, which is two brothers playing against each other.”

The brothers in question are United’s record signing Paul Pogba and the Saint-Etienne defender Florentin, who will meet in a professional match for the first time.

The pair have spoken of their excitement prior to the game and another player rubbing his hands in anticipation is United’s Anthony Martial, who came through the ranks at Saint-Etienne’s arch rivals Lyon.

A goal for Martial will also have an impact on United’s finances as his 25th strike in their colours will trigger a 10 million euros ($10.6 million) payment to his former club Monaco.

Saint-Etienne could be forgiven, however, for paying more attention to Martial’s teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored 14 goals in 13 matches against them during his time at PSG.

Thursday’s game will allow Saint-Etienne to end a near 40-year wait to grace the Old Trafford turf for the first time.

The sides previously met in the European Cup Winners’ Cup first round in 1977, but the second leg was played at Plymouth Argyle on England’s south coast after crowd trouble marred the first leg.

