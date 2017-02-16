Islamabad

A seminar titled ‘National Census and our Social Responsibilities,’ was organised by National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW), says a press release.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, chairman, National Council of Social Welfare chaired the seminar while, Rizwan Bashir, Director Census Planning and Coordination, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Islamabad, was the chief guest and Dr. Zahid Asghar, associate professor of Department of Statistics, Quaid-i-Azam University, delivered the key note address.

Representatives of NGOs, Civil Society, students and officials of CA&DD attended the seminar. In his address NCSW chairman, said that Pakistan’s progress lies in the successful census. As it plays a vital role in the progress of nations. It is our responsibility to make sixth census campaign successful. We should cooperate with census team and provide right information in order to make better plan for the future. I do appeal to campaign volunteers that they should give awareness to the public about the census. It will bring positive change in Pakistan.

Other speakers, Rizwan Bashir, director, Census Planning and Coordination, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Zahid Asghar, a prominent scholar, Associate Professor, Department of Statistics, Quaid-i-Azam University and Azra Aziz, Director R&S National Institute for Population Studies said that Census department teams have almost completed their training and Innsha Allah the census will be made successful with the help of people. And on getting right calculations, new vistas of progress will be opened.

0



0







Seminar on national census held was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186603-Seminar-on-national-census-held/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Seminar on national census held" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186603-Seminar-on-national-census-held.