Lahore

Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a lecture on “Pakistan-India Relations: Challenges and the Way Forward ” at its auditorium.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Mumbai, India, Chairman Sudheendra Kulkarni, CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members, students and MPhil/ PhD scholars of the Centre and Department of Political Science attended the seminar.

Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that although this region had a lot of resources, it was the poorest region in the world having millions of people living below the poverty line. To develop the region, "We need peace that will be ensured through mutual dialogue."

He said that India and Pakistan could resolve their issues only through mutual dialogue. He also appreciated the contributions of Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid for taking such momentous steps at appropriate time and advised the students to enhance tolerance level among them.

Kulkarni appreciated the PU for having such a beautiful campus that is not available in whole of India. He said that both India and Pakistan had gained nothing from their rivalry.

He said that partition of India and Pakistan was not a tragedy; the actual tragedy was how it happened. "We should learn from our past, stop wars and violence and start dialogue with tolerance." Dr Umbreen she said that the CSAS was very shortly going to start diploma in Indian studies that would be the first ever diploma programme in Pakistan. She said that the CSAS was also commencing Indian Studies Desk, again first of its kind.

0



0







Punjab University was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186572-Punjab-University/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Punjab University" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186572-Punjab-University.