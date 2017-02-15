ISTANBUL: Turkish police have detained more than 800 people over alleged links to Kurdish militants in the past two days, a police source said on Tuesday, a crackdown the pro-Kurdish parliamentary party said was aimed at sidelining it ahead of a referendum.

Turks will vote on April 16 on replacing the parliamentary system with the stronger presidency sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.

The referendum will be held under a state of emergency imposed after an attempted coup last July.

Tens of thousands of people have been arrested since the abortive coup over suspected ties to Fethullah Gulen, the US-based Muslim cleric accused by Ankara of organising the putsch.

Separately 5,000 members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) have been held, the party says.

Counter-terror police over the past two days detained 834 people suspected of ties to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group in dawn raids across 37 provinces in Turkey, a statement from Istanbul police said.

The operations were launched because police believed the PKK leadership had instructed its militants to organise armed rebellions starting from Feb 15, the anniversary of the capture of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan in Kenya in 1999.Along with the suspects, two Kalashnikovs, eleven guns, fifteen rifles and ammunition was seized, police said.

The HDP said the raids aimed to weaken it. "The basic goal of these operations is to hold the referendum without the HDP," a statement from its executive committee said. Its statement, released before Tuesday’s arrests, said more than 300 of its members and executives had been detained on Monday, bringing those held this year to around 1,200. A dozen of its lawmakers and tens of Kurdish mayors from a sister party have been jailed pending trial.

The government accuses the HDP, parliament’s second biggest opposition party, of being a political extension of the PKK. The HDP denies direct links with the PKK and says it wants a peaceful settlement in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast.

