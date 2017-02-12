MUZAFFARABAD: AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has agreed, in principle, to take various steps to improve performance of Electricity Department for provision of speedy relief to the masses.

Addressing a meeting of Department of Electricity here on Saturday, the prime minister accorded approval to various steps to overcome energy crisis and bring managerial arrangements in the Department to boost its efficiency.

"Recruitment of 500 new metre-readers, hiring services of 10 Tehsildars on deputation from Revenue Department, reduction in line losses, energising new feeders, purchase of new metres, installation of metre on polls, fool proof security of 29 feeders, streamlining of pending issues regarding tariff with Wapda, provision of funds for maintenance of 2,800 transformers, approval of a scheme costing Rs300 million for improvement in billing system, on accidental deaths, financial benefits for personnel of Electricity Department equal to those available to employees of Police Department, setting up new small hydropower projects and other strong steps were approved in the meeting.

PM agreed to the proposal of compensation (equivalent to police) for those injured or died in line duty. He also agreed to offer Assistance for Children with Severe Disabilities (ACSD) and to approve a development scheme for training (and provision of Total Paternal Nutrition (TNP) to field staff.

While addressing the meeting the prime minister said that completion of energy projects would result in adding thousands of megawatts more electricity to the national grid by the end of next year.

Detailed briefing was given to PM on issues and challenges faced in power sector in AJK. Ministers Electricity, Planning & Development, C&W and Information participated besides additional chief secretary development, additional chief secretary (Gen), secretary physical planning and housing (PPH) secretary finance and chief engineers north/south. director general commercial and all the SEs were also present in the meeting.

