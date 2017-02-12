LAHORE

Dozens of students from various universities on Saturday staged a peaceful protest outside the Lahore Press Club to condemn Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) for allegedly attacking students from Balochistan and FATA.

The students carrying banners and placards expressed solidarity with the Baloch and FATA students who have grouped themselves as Pushtoon Educational Development Movement (PEDM) at the Punjab University. A clash between IJT and PEDM had taken place at Punjab University on Friday resulting in injuries on the two sides. The police had to use tear gas to disperse the students.

A similar protest demonstration was also held on PU New Campus in which the students condemned hooliganism by Jamiat activists.

Addressing the demonstrators outside the Lahore Press Club the students attached with PEDM said they had left ‘war zones’ to get higher education in a peaceful environment at Punjab University but IJT was disrupting the peaceful environment.

Art exhibition: An art exhibition organised by the Artists Association of Punjab started at the Alhamra Art Center on The Mall, which would continue till February 20.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Work of 50 artists from all over Pakistan has been displayed at the exhibition. The exhibition has showcased works of budding artists as well as seasoned and established artists of the country. The artworks include hundreds of paintings, sculptures and graphic art representing diversity of ideas, images, techniques and mediums.

This is a forum of artists who joined hands to create a platform where any artist could become a member and participate if they passed qualifying scrutiny.

Only the best works go on display. The paintings and other material are selected by a group of senior art masters. It can be purchased at a reasonable price.

