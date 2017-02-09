LAHORE

Information Technology University (ITU) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced new need-based scholarships for graduate and undergraduate students. Applications will be received till 15th of February, 2017 at One Window Cell, 6th Floor, Arfa Software Technology Park, Lahore.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, ITU believes in supporting and nurturing academic excellence and so far, no student has been held back from attending ITU for financial reasons, said Dr Umar Saif, ITU Vice-Chancellor.

The criteria for need-based scholarships includes graduate and undergraduate students currently enrolled at ITU, having family income up to Rs45,000 per month and not availing any other scholarship already from ITU or any other institution.

Eligibility of the students will be assessed by ITU’s “Scholarship Award Committee” and the committee will recommend potential candidates to Higher Education Commission’s “Scholarship Management Committee” for approval.

Access to the application form and guidelines are available at www.itu.edu.pk. No applications will be entertained after the due date.

