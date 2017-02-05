Pakistan, India will have to work jointly for durable peace: CM

Says priority should be well-being of people of region; Indian

HC impressed by restoration of cultural heritage in Punjab

LAHORE

Ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats and high raking officials of different international bodies met Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

Those who met included the European Union Ambassador Jeans Francois Cautain, French Ambassador Martine Dorance, UK High Commissioner Thomas Drew, Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawala, Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson, Ambassador of Tajikistan Jononov Sherali, Consul General of the US Yuri Fedkiw, Country Director of the World bank Illangova Patchamutu, Deputy Chief of Mission of German Embassy Dr Jens Jokisch and Director of UNISCO Ms Vibeke Jensen.

The Punjab chief minister said that cooperation of friendly countries and international bodies in progress and prosperity of Pakistan was commendable and proposed that the relations should be developed for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan and India would have to jointly work for durable peace in the region, and proposed that positive development should be made by giving priority to wellbeing of the people of the region. The chief minister said that the common man was being provided facilities in Pakistan. We jointly have to give happiness to the common man, he said, adding, "Let’s work united to promote relations for the development and wellbeing of the people." He said that the historically important places of Sikh and Buddhist communities in Punjab were fully taken care of. Economic activities would be further accelerated with the promotion of tourism, he added. The ambassador of European Union said that Pakistan was progressing towards development. The High commissioner of the UK said that the cultural heritage and historically important places were being well taken care of in Punjab. The Indian high commissioner expressed best wishes to the people of Pakistan on behalf of India and said that he had been impressed by the work done for the restoration of cultural heritage and historical places in Punjab. The Australian high commissioner said that economic activities could be increased with the promotion of tourism. He also congratulated the chief minister on looking after the cultural heritage.

Leghari: Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Awais Leghari called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed the matters pertaining to progress of southern Punjab and the ongoing developmental projects for the welfare of the people.

Kashmirs: Shahbaz Sharif has said that the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are fighting for their independence and a war for their survival. The Kashmiri people have written a new history with their blood for the right to self-determination, he said in his Kashmir Solidarity Day message, according to a handout.

