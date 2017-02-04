Hoti vows to serve mosques again

MARDAN: Former chief minister and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ameer Haider Hoti on Friday welcomed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decision to conduct an inquiry into the funds used by him for construction of mosques during the previous Awami National Party-headed government in Mardan district. “If I get a chance again, I will serve the mosques,” he declared while addressing a public meeting in the Baricham Union Council.

ANP’s provincial vice-president Javed Yousafzai, district general secretary Latifur Rehman, Attaullah Khan, Imran Manduri, Ali Khan and others also addressed the meeting. Ameer Haider Hoti said he constructed over 5,000 mosques and madrassas in his native Mardan with the support of religious scholars and local elders during his rule.

He added that if he again came into power he would construct more than 10,000 mosques and madrassas.The ANP provincial president said the PTI chief Imran Khan and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were two sides of the same coin. “The provincial government has stopped funds for the projects started by our government for the people of Mardan,” he said.

