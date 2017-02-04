MUMBAI: Nepali model Anjali Lama hailed a “dream come true” on Friday after becoming the first transgender model to walk the runway at an Indian fashion show.

The 32-year-old, who was born a man in rural Nepal, has been strutting the catwalk at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India’s premier fashion show, which started on Wednesday and runs until Sunday.

“Ever since I started modelling it’s been my dream to appear in a fashion week. My dream has come true and I feel so happy and grateful,” she said.

Lama was born Nabin Waiba to a family of poor farmers in the remote Nuwakot region in mountainous Nepal.

Lama, who has undergone partial sex reassignment was ostracised by members of her own family when she came out and said it had been a difficult journey to get to where she is today. Lama added that she hoped transgenders across conservative South Asia would take heart from her success.

