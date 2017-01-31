ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Zubair Umar of the PML-N has been appointed as the next Governor of Sindh. He is currently working as Chairman of the Privatization Commission.

Muhammad Zubair is likely to take oath as the 32nd governor of Sindh in the next few days, according to a source privy to the situation. The office of governor Sindh fell vacant after the former governor Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui died of illness on January 11th this month. He only served for two months, which made him the shortest-serving governor in the history of Sindh.

Muhammad Zubair is considered a close confidant of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He is the elder brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central executive committee member Asad Umar. --INP

APP adds: Federal MinisterMonday confirmed that competent authority had designated him as the Governor Sindh. Talking to private news channel the governor-designate said a summary in that regard was prepared and a notification would be issued shortly. Muhammad Zubair who holds portfolio of Minister of State for Privatization, Chairman Privatization Commission expressed his willingness to work for the speedy development and welfare of the province in collaboration with the provincial government of Pakistan People’s Party.

About his new assignment he said it would be a huge responsibility and resolved that he would work to promote good governance in the province. Muhammad Zubair observed that Karachi was an economic hub of Pakistan and further efforts would be made to turn it into a trajectory for economic activities in the whole region. He said situation in Karachi had improved to a great extent in the last two and half years. The economic activities in Karachi always had massive impact upon the overall business concerns of the country and all efforts would be made to give a spur to such activities.

PTI leader Faisal Wadha told a TV channel that Muhammad Zubair was an educated person and enjoyed good repute. Asad Umar another PTI central leader also felicitated Zubair upon his designation as the next governor.

