Islamabad

National Commission on Status of Women Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz has said comprehensive legislation is imperative to protect children from social evils and incidents.

Sharing her remarks about certain domestic labour issues, she said unfortunately there is no specific law in the Constitution particularly ensuring rights of domestic or home based workers. Legislation on child labour did not apparently address issue of domestic workers as all age groups are involved in it, she told this agency.

She said specific cases related to violence on children involved in domestic work were reported in the past which pointed out a number of social ills like domestic violence, minor domestic labour, fundamental right of child education and child trafficking.

She said it is also worth mentioning that Article 25 (A) provides free and compulsory secondary education as fundamental right for children but these cases reveal that some children are still out of schools.

0



0







Comprehensive law must to protect children from social evils: NCSW was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182644-Comprehensive-law-must-to-protect-children-from-social-evils-NCSW/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Comprehensive law must to protect children from social evils: NCSW" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182644-Comprehensive-law-must-to-protect-children-from-social-evils-NCSW.