Islamabad

The Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has finalised all arrangements for upgradation of 200 public educational institutions of the federal capital in next phase under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme.

Construction work under phase-II of the project would start soon, a senior official in CADD told APP Sunday. The prime minster, he said, has approved release of Rs1 billion for the project, while Rs2 billion more would be released in next month.

As per the strategy a total of 200 schools and colleges would be provided modern facilities including construction of new classrooms and washrooms, laboratories, establishment of libraries, besides equipping them with new furniture, latest security gadgets, and elevating boundary walls.

He said the prime minister has issued special instructions to complete all educational projects at fast pace. Maryam Nawaz, he said, was personally supervising all educational projects being executed in Islamabad for their smooth and timely completion.

The process to procure construction material and other equipment would be monitored by a steering committee headed by Minister for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary. A third party audit would be arranged to ensure quality work and transparency in the projects, he added.

The official said that Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary has directed the authorities concerned to conduct a survey of the educational institutions and prepare a PC-I for the upgradation of 200 schools in the next phase.

He said overall 70 buses would be available to the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) by end of January this year, while a summary has been sent to the prime minister for approval of purchasing 130 more buses for the directorate.

It is pertinent to note that overall 422 educational institutions of the capital under the PM Programme would be upgraded. In phase-I initially 22 schools colleges have been upgraded with facilities including construction of 70 additional rooms, seven wash rooms and new blocks.

